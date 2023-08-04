Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for EQB Inc. Increased by Cormark (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQB. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.88.

EQB Price Performance

EQB stock opened at C$81.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.09. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

