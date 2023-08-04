Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Stagwell Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stagwell in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stagwell’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STGW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.35 on Friday. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.