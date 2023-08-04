Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Stagwell Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stagwell in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stagwell’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million.
NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.35 on Friday. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
