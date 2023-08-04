Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered by Analyst

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.62 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

