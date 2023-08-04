Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Federal Signal Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

FSS opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

