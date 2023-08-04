Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Issued By Raymond James

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from C$165.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

FirstService stock opened at C$204.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$152.30 and a twelve month high of C$212.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$200.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$194.38.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

