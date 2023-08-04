Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Issued By Zacks Research

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.84. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $447.92 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

