Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Issued By KeyCorp

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

