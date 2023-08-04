Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issued By HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 282.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

TGTX opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

