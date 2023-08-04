Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

