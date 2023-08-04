Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First National Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.34. First National Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.70 million.
First National Financial Trading Down 2.4 %
First National Financial stock opened at C$39.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.72 and a 12 month high of C$41.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.
First National Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
