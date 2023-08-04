Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Raised by William Blair

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ON. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

