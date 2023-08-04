Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SunCoke Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SXC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $9.12 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.30.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,095,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after buying an additional 273,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 295,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

