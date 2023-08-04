Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reduced by Desjardins

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
TD opened at C$85.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$81.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.32 and a one year high of C$94.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.48%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
