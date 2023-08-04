Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reduced by Desjardins

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$85.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$81.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.32 and a one year high of C$94.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

