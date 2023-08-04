Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$981.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.35. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.66 and a one year high of C$4.59.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$297.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.43 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.