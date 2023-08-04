Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lowered by Analyst

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $30.26 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 846,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,556,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,998,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.