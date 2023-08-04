Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.