Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $138.04 on Friday. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,126,788.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,059,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $5,608,558. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.