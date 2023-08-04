Raymond James Cuts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$10.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

