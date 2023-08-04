Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
