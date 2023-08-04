Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on REAL

Real Matters Trading Up 0.4 %

Real Matters Company Profile

TSE REAL opened at C$6.73 on Monday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$489.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.50.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.