Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

REGN opened at $771.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $738.50 and a 200 day moving average of $759.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.66 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

