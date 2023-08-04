Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,018,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,196,000 after buying an additional 80,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.25.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $580,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $771.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.66 by $1.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

