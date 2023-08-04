Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $950.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $900.00 to $950.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $771.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $738.50 and its 200-day moving average is $759.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.66 by $1.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $580,412. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

