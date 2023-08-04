Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

RM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 60.55 and a quick ratio of 60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. Regional Management has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.87.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.81 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.10%. Analysts predict that Regional Management will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,486.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Regional Management by 849.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Regional Management by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

