Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Republic Services by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 2.3 %

RSG stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day moving average is $138.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

