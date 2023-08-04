Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,617.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

