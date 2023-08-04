Research Analysts Set Expectations for CNA Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

