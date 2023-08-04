Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.29

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Residential Secure Income Stock Performance
RESI opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.43. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 59.20 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76.
Residential Secure Income Company Profile
