Reviewing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exscientia has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Techne and Exscientia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 11.54 $272.05 million $1.67 48.51 Exscientia $32.90 million 30.90 -$146.85 million ($1.37) -6.14

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.2% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bio-Techne and Exscientia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78 Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus target price of $104.45, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Exscientia has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.58%. Given Exscientia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 24.15% 15.31% 11.42% Exscientia -542.26% -27.90% -20.98%

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Exscientia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. It has strategic partnership with Lunaphore Technologies S.A. to develop automated same-slide spatial multiomics solution. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

