Reviewing Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) & Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cepton has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton -627.17% -783.92% -101.39% Adient 0.08% 4.99% 1.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Cepton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cepton and Adient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton $7.43 million 17.86 $9.38 million ($0.29) -2.92 Adient $14.12 billion 0.30 -$120.00 million $0.12 371.67

Cepton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cepton and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 1 1 0 0 1.50 Adient 2 4 4 0 2.20

Cepton currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 239.87%. Adient has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.14%. Given Cepton’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Adient.

Summary

Adient beats Cepton on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

