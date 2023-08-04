Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $60.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.