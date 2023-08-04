RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.11% of RH worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $46,157,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,953,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $399.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. RH has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.87.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

