Ricardo Pravda Sells 269 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Ricardo Pravda sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $12,793.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,786.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CTLT opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 209.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

