Ricardo Pravda Sells 269 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Ricardo Pravda sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $12,793.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,786.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Catalent Price Performance
NYSE CTLT opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 209.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on CTLT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $48,000.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Catalent
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Europe’s Largest Bank Raises Full-Year Guidance, Boosts Dividend
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Chipmaker Marvell Sees AI Revenue Soaring In The Coming Years
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.