Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

