Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $71.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

