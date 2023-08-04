Robert W. Baird Cuts NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $10.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 181.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSTG

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.54. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $18.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.34.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NanoString Technologies

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,691. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 30,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,691. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 663,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 751,562 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.