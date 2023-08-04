Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 3,681 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $44,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Rakhi Kumar sold 336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $4,032.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Rakhi Kumar sold 535 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $6,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 100 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 1,646.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

