Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $490.97 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.47.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.13.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

