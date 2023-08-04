Royal Bank of Canada Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$97.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.88.

EQB stock opened at C$81.37 on Wednesday. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$83.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.0777626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

