Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$172.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$166.79.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$156.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$144.71 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

