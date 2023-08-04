Royal Bank of Canada Trims Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Target Price to C$5.50

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.73 on Tuesday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.45 and a 52 week high of C$6.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.17. The firm has a market cap of C$61.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66.
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
