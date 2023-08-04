Royal Bank of Canada Trims Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Target Price to C$5.50

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.73 on Tuesday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.45 and a 52 week high of C$6.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.17. The firm has a market cap of C$61.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

