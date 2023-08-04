RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.