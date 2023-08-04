Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.