Sabre Insurance Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 143.34 ($1.84) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 147.40 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of £358.35 million, a PE ratio of 3,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 93 ($1.19) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.12) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

