Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) EVP Patrick D. Sugar Sells 2,771 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total transaction of $1,182,080.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,295.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Saia Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $425.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.27 and its 200 day moving average is $298.89. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.70 and a 52 week high of $437.63.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.