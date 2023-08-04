Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $215.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.16 and a 200-day moving average of $195.22. The company has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,251,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,119,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,251,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,119,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,079,743 shares of company stock worth $230,372,097. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.