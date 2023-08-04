Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 53,151 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,470,688.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,218,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,905.47.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,579,056.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

IOT opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Samsara by 90,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

