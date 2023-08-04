Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Trimmed by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.19 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

