Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after buying an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after buying an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after buying an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

