Scotiabank Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $180.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter worth about $380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $700,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.