Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCOTF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

SCOTF stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

